Elaborate security for durga idol immersion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the final immersion of Durga idols on Saturday. Around 200 idols are installed in different parts of the old city this year.

The local police have finalized the procession plans and are deploying police pickets at all important points on the procession routes. The mosques on the procession routes were covered with cloth as a preventive measure by the administration. The Durga idols will be taken out from Uppuguda, Lal Darwaza, Gowlipura, Falaknuma, Chatrinaka and Chandrayangutta.

Senior police officials have held meetings with the SHOs of local police stations and identified the procession routes. The Inspectors were asked to inspect the procession routes to prevent instances of electrocution.

The police will deploy City Armed Reserve, Rapid Action Force, and Task Force teams for the late night bandobast.