Hyderabad: Intensive preparations underway for Jubilee Hills bye-election

Hyderabad: Preparations for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election have gained momentum, with just 12 days left for polling. The District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner, RV Karnan, along with election observers, are closely reviewing the arrangements to ensure smooth and transparent voting.

Regular meetings are being held with election officials and staff to finalise logistics. A total of 127 polling stations have been set up in the Jubilee Hills constituency, comprising 407 polling booths in total.

Each booth will be equipped with four Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), bringing the total number of EVMs to 1,628. Additionally, 509 Control Units and 509 VVPAT machines have been made available for use. Officials have completed the inspection and testing of all EVMs, which will be handed over to polling teams at Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy Stadium one day before voting.

To ensure voter comfort, arrangements for drinking water, toilets, and mobile restrooms are being made at all polling centres.

Security arrangements have also been intensified to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election. As part of this, eight companies of Central Security Forces, comprising around 720 personnel, have already arrived in Jubilee Hills. In addition, 1,666 local police personnel will be deployed for bandobust duties.

So far, 65 polling stations have been identified as sensitive, and both Central and State police forces have been put on high alert. Extensive checking operations are underway along the constituency borders to prevent any untoward incidents.