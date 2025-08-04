Hyderabad: Kavitha begins hunger strike for 42 pc BC reservation

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Monday, August 4, launched her 72 hour hunger strike demanding 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BC).

The protest began at Indira Park at 11:00 AM, and the fast will continue till August 7. The MLC will raise demands for reservations for backward classes in local body elections, the education sector and jobs.

Addressing a gathering at Indira Park, the Telangana Jagruthi president demanded that the Telangana government bring another bill to provide 10 percent reservation for Muslims.

She urged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to hold a press meet in Delhi and issue a clarification on the BC reservation issue.

Even after giving that clarification if the BC Reservations Bill doesn’t get the President’s assent, then she said she would hold a dharna in Delhi.

“Don’t cheat the BCs by washing your hands off the BC reservations by passing the blame on BJP,” she said.

Highlighting that Tamil Nadu didn’t conduct elections for 9 years to achieve BC reservations in local bodies, she felt that all hell wouldn’t break loose if local body elections weren’t conducted immediately.

Also criticising the police department for giving permission to hold her fast only from 10 am to 4 pm at Dharna Chowk, she asserted that she will continue her fast at Dharna Chowk throughout the night.

“If they arrest us we will continue the 72 hour fast at police station, and if I’m admitted to hospital, I’ll continue my fast in the hospital. I’m not going to eat or even drink water,” she declared.

On July 29, Kavitha said, “As the president of Telangana Jagruthi, as a daughter and sister of Telangana, I declare to go on a 72-hour fast. I have sought permission from the state government. If they give the permission, well and good. If not, I will sit wherever.”

She further asked, “When Tamil Nadu Governor, RN Ravi, was sitting on pending Bills, the state government took the matter to the courts. Why can’t the Telangana government do the same?” She lashed out at the Revanth Reddy government, demanding it take the matter to the Supreme Court.

