BC reservation bills: Kavitha to go on 72-hour fast from August 4

"I have sought permission from the state government. If they give the permission, well and good. If not, I will sit whatever," she said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 29th July 2025 5:19 pm IST
BRS MLC K Kavitha to go on 72-hour fast demanding the passage of BC reservations bill by the Centre.

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha announced a 72-hour fast in Hyderabad from August 4 to August 6, to pressurise the Central government to pass the BC reservations Bills, and create awareness on its needs.

“As the president of Telangana Jagruthi, as a daughter and sister of Telangana, I declare to go on a 72-hour fast. I have sought permission from the state government. If they give the permission, well and good. If not, I will sit whatever,” she said, addressing the media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, July 29.

“When Tamil Nadu Governor, RN Ravi, was sitting on pending Bills, the state government took the matter to the courts. Why cant the Telangana government do the same?” she lashed out at the Revanth Reddy government, demanding it take the matter to the Supreme Court.

MS Teachers

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 29th July 2025 5:19 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button