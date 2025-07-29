BC reservation bills: Kavitha to go on 72-hour fast from August 4

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha announced a 72-hour fast in Hyderabad from August 4 to August 6, to pressurise the Central government to pass the BC reservations Bills, and create awareness on its needs.

“As the president of Telangana Jagruthi, as a daughter and sister of Telangana, I declare to go on a 72-hour fast. I have sought permission from the state government. If they give the permission, well and good. If not, I will sit whatever,” she said, addressing the media in Hyderabad on Tuesday, July 29.

Also Read Banjara Hills temple row: BJP leader Madhavi Latha under house arrest

“When Tamil Nadu Governor, RN Ravi, was sitting on pending Bills, the state government took the matter to the courts. Why cant the Telangana government do the same?” she lashed out at the Revanth Reddy government, demanding it take the matter to the Supreme Court.