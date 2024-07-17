Hyderabad: KTR targets GHMC officials over lack of response to public complaints

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao criticized GHMC officials for neglecting public complaints about issues in residential colonies of Hyderabad.

He warned that if the problems were not resolved within 48 hours, the BRS would organize a cleanup drive, “Shrama danam,” with the residents’ participation.

Responding to a post from a Sumanth of Arundathi Enclave in Bandlaguda, Rama Rao highlighted the issues of unchecked tree growth, garbage, poor roads, and lack of water facilities. Additionally, Sumanth mentioned frequent night-time thefts affecting around 50 families in his colony.

Request @CommissionrGHMC to respond at the earliest and do the needful



If we don’t get a response within 48 hours, we along with local citizens will be compelled to launch a “Shrama Danam” program and do it ourselves https://t.co/OZKKB1Ry7p — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 16, 2024

The former Municipal Administration minister criticized the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) for failing to promptly address public complaints.

He called on the GHMC Commissioner to respond and resolve the problems faced by citizens. The minister urged the government and Mayor to prioritize addressing and resolving public issues.