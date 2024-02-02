Hyderabad man accused in Gujarat blasts case released from jail after 16 years

Hyderabad: After the Supreme Court granted him bail, the youngest son of renowned cleric Moulana Naseeruddin, Raziudding Nasir has been released from Gujarat Sabarmati jail after a gap of sixteen years.



Soon after his release on Thursday, Nasir reached Hyderabad city and joined his family members at his Saidabad residence.



An accused in 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case, he was among the 28 accused persons who were acquitted in February 2022.



Although he was acquitted in the blast case earlier, he was not released from the jail since another criminal case pertaining to an alleged jail break incident was still pending.



Raziuddin was booked for an alleged jail break attempt case and the matter under trial till date. Nasir had approached the apex court as he was detained in the conspiracy case despite the acquittal in the blast case.



Raziuddin Nasir, a resident of Saidabad, is the youngest son of Maulana Naseeruddin, former President Wahdat-E-Islami, who died in 2020.



In 2008, the detection crime branch of Ahmedabad police arrested Nasir claiming that he was one of the member of the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen (IM), a faction of radicals of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). He was accused of being involved in the blasts.

On July 26, 2008, 19 bombs rocked the city and killed 56 people across Ahmedabad.