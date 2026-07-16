Hyderabad: Man beaten to death by friend under Kompally flyover

The deceased was identified as Narasimhulu, a native of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh.

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Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was found dead under the Kompally flyover here on Thursday morning, July 16, allegedly beaten to death by a friend with a stick, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Narasimhulu, a native of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, they said.

On being alerted, police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination.

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A Pet Basheerabad police official told Siasat.com that Narasimhulu was attacked with a stick by a friend, who is currently absconding.

“A case of murder has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” the official said, adding that the motive behind the killing was yet to be established.

Further investigation is ongoing.

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