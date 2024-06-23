Hyderabad: Man chokes to death while eating chicken

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old man choked to death when a piece of chicken got stuck in his throat in Shadnagar recently.

The victim has been identified as Srikanth from Annaram village of Medak district. According to reports, the victim, who had come to visit his sister in Hyderabad, went to a bar in Koti, where he consumed chicken biryani and alcohol. While eating, a piece of chicken got lodged in his throat, leading to breathing difficulties. He left the bar in distress and collapsed on the roadside.

Locals noticed the incident and alerted the police. He was rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have registered a case and informed the victim’s family and sent the body for postmortem examination.