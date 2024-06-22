Hyderabad: Another murder in Asifnagar; 25-yr-old thrashed to death

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man was murdered by two construction workers at an underconstruction building in Asifnagar in early hours of Saturday, June 22.

The man who is yet to be identified had entered an underconstruction building located at Mehdipatnam Road.

Two workers who were sleeping at the site woke up and suspecting him to be a thief attacked him with sticks. The victim sustained serious injuries on the head and collapsed. He died on the spot.

On information, the Asifnagar police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary. A case is registered. Both the suspects who are migrant workers were taken into custody and shifted to police station.