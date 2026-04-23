Hyderabad: Man found dead at ATM, police suspect he died due to seizure

The man was found dead inside the HDFC Bank ATM early in the morning.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 4:16 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd April 2026 4:22 pm IST
Man lying unconscious at ATM in Hyderabad, surrounded by onlookers, after being found dead.
Police personnel shift the dead body

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was found dead at an ATM in Hyderabad’s Vijaynagar Colony on Thursday, April 23.

The man was found dead inside the HDFC Bank ATM early in the morning.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official of the Mehdipatnam Police said, “The man was found dead inside the ATM. He may have died due to a seizure. A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).”

Subhan Bakery

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital and an investigation is underway, the official said.

Previous case of unidentified death

On March 20 this year, an unidentified man was found dead on train tracks near the Cheralapally Railway Station in Hyderabad.

The incident came to light after the loco pilot of a train noticed the deceased man on the tracks. The deceased was aged 50-55 years, who was reportedly hit by a train while crossing.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Secunderabad Government Railway police Circle Inspector, Sai Eashwar, said, “The accident might have happened late last night. The identity of the person is yet to be confirmed. A case of suspicious death has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd April 2026 4:16 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd April 2026 4:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button