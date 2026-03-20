Hyderabad: Man found dead on tracks near Cherlapalli station

The incident came to light after the deputy superintendent of the Secunderabad railway police who said that the deceased was aged 50-55 years.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th March 2026 2:47 pm IST
Man found dead on railway tracks in Hyderabad
Man found dead on railway tracks in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was found dead on train tracks near the Cheralapally Railway Station on Friday, March 20.

The incident came to light after the loco pilot of a train noticed the deceased man on the tracks. The deceased was aged 50-55 years, who was reportedly hit by a train while crossing.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Secunderabad Government Railway police Circle Inspector, Sai Eashwar, said. “The accident might have happened late last night. The identity of the person is yet to be confirmed. A case of suspicious death has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.”

Subhan Haleem
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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th March 2026 2:47 pm IST

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