Hyderabad: Man found dead on tracks near Cherlapalli station

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was found dead on train tracks near the Cheralapally Railway Station on Friday, March 20.

The incident came to light after the loco pilot of a train noticed the deceased man on the tracks. The deceased was aged 50-55 years, who was reportedly hit by a train while crossing.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Secunderabad Government Railway police Circle Inspector, Sai Eashwar, said. “The accident might have happened late last night. The identity of the person is yet to be confirmed. A case of suspicious death has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.”