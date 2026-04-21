Hyderabad: Man kills brother, pregnant sister-in-law over Rs 7K dispute

Elder brother on the run after allegedly killing sibling and pregnant woman during argument over unpaid ₹7,000 loan.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 21st April 2026 9:39 am IST|   Updated: 21st April 2026 10:24 am IST
The naked body of a woman found in Navipet mandal of Nizamabad district on Saturday morning, November 1, 2025.

Hyderabad: A man allegedly murdered his younger brother and the latter’s four-month-pregnant wife following a dispute over Rs 7,000 at their residence in Noorkhan Bazar on Monday evening, April 20.

The accused is currently absconding, and police have launched a manhunt.

The Mirchowk police identified the deceased as Aqhil Khan, an electrician, and his wife, Ajmera Begum. The accused, Adil Khan, is a cab driver and the elder brother of Aqhil.

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Dispute turns fatal

According to the police, Adil had lent Rs 7,000 to his brother around seven months ago, and frequent arguments over repayment had been reported between them. On Monday evening, he allegedly went to Aqhil’s house at around 6 pm demanding the money.

When Aqhil reportedly asked for a few more days to repay the amount, an argument broke out. Police said Adil, who was carrying a knife, attacked his brother, slitting his throat and stabbing him multiple times, leading to his death on the spot.

Wife attacked while intervening

Ajmera Begum, who attempted to intervene during the altercation, was also assaulted. The accused allegedly slit her throat and stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing from the scene, leaving behind the weapon.

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Investigation underway

Following the incident, local residents alerted the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh, along with Mirchowk police personnel, reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Forensic teams, including fingerprint and CLUES units, collected evidence from the scene. The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have formed two special teams and are analysing CCTV footage in the area to trace and apprehend the accused.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 21st April 2026 9:39 am IST|   Updated: 21st April 2026 10:24 am IST

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