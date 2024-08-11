Hyderabad: Man kills wife, attempts to mislead police in Asifnagar

Published: 11th August 2024
Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly murdered by her husband in Asif Nagar and tried to mislead the police.

Asma, the slain woman, worked as a domestic help for a local Congress leader.

Police stated that her husband Hasan stabbed her and later attempted to disguise his involvement by claiming he found her injured and unconscious near a dustbin, bringing her body to a government hospital.

However, medical staff alerted the police due to inconsistencies in Hasan’s story. Upon questioning, he eventually admitted that Asma was his wife and confessed to killing her with a knife.

Authorities suspect that the motive behind the murder was Hasan’s suspicions regarding Asma’s character. A murder case has been filed against him.

