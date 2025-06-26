Hyderabad man murdered by brother, nephew over property dispute in Barkas

Hyderabad: It was a surprise killing reported from Rohelwaadi, Barkas, within the Chandrayangutta police station boundaries, where a 36-year-old man was brutally murdered by his brother and nephew in an existing dispute over property.

The victim, Salam bin Bafanna, was attacked at his home, according to reports, by his brother Mohsin Bafanna and Mohsin’s sons. A long-standing land feud among the family members had already been reported to the police and was pending in court, police said.

During the incident, on that particular day, the fight turned violent, and Salam was killed. Chandrayangutta police and the clues team were present at the spot the moment the incident occurred and started the investigation. A case has been registered.

Southeast DCP Sai Chaitanya also went to the scene of the crime to monitor the investigation. The body of the victim has been transferred to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem.

It has been reported by police officials that initial investigations affirm the participation of the brother and his sons. Further evidence is being collected, and all the accused are being apprehended.