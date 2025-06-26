Telangana offers jobs in Portugal with pay up to Rs 1.5L

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) under the Department of Labour, Employment, Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, is offering overseas jobs in Portugal for eligible state candidates.

TOMCOM, the state government’s registered recruitment agency, is helping Telangana’s skilled and semi-skilled workers get placements in various hospitality, maintenance, and business positions in Portugal. Monthly salaries ranging from Euro 900 (about Rs 90,000) to Euro 1500 (about Rs 1,50,000) are being provided through the jobs in Portugal.

Jobs in Portugal and salaries

Some of the best-paying positions are:

F&B Manager and Sales Executive with salaries of Euro 1500 (Rs 1.5 lakh)

Executive Chef at Euro 1400 (Rs 1.4 lakh)

Events Coordinator at Euro 1200 (Rs 1.2 lakh)



Other jobs available in Portugal



Housekeeping Supervisor and Cook (Line/Station) at Euro 1100 (Rs 1.1 lakh)

Maintenance Technician and Spa Therapist at Euro 1000 (Rs 1 lakh)

Waiter, Housekeeper, and Dishwasher/Kitchen Assistant at Euro 900 (Rs 90,000)

Minimum educational qualification varies from intermediate education with experience to hotel management, culinary arts, marketing, or event coordination degrees, based on the role.

Age and experience requirements

The candidates should be between the ages of 21 and 40 and have 2 to 5 years of experience in relevant fields to be eligible for the jobs in Portugal.

Interested and eligible candidates may apply with their resumes to tomcom.resume@gmail.com. They may contact TOMCOM on 9440052592 / 9440049937 / 9440051452 for more information. This effort is part of Telangana’s consistent attempt to open up international job opportunities for its workforce through legal, government-assisted overseas placements.