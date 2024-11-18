Hyderabad man sentenced to 30 days of jail for public nuisance near Charminar

The incident came to light after a video of the altercation, in which Qureshi was seen fighting with a stick, was shared on social media.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 18th November 2024 10:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: A local court on Monday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Shaik Mubarak Qureshi, to 30 days in jail for causing a public nuisance and fighting near the Charminar bus stand on Sunday.

Qureshi, a resident of Barkas, got into a quarrel with an auto driver, taking some money from him. He then engaged in a fight with another driver, causing panic among bystanders on the busy road.

The incident came to light after a video of the altercation, in which Qureshi was seen fighting with a stick, was shared on social media. Police acted promptly, leading to his arrest and subsequent conviction.

The people demanded the police take stringent action against them for creating a nuisance at a public place.

The Moghalpura police after investigation took into custody Qureshi, who allegedly is a ganja addict. He was produced before the court on Monday. The court sentenced him to a 30-day jail term.

Qureshi is shifted to Chanchalguda jail.

