Hyderabad: In a display of compassion and duty, a woman police officer from Musheerabad Police Station cared for a five-month-old baby while the child’s mother attended the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGSPSC) Group-III examination on Monday, November 18. The incident occurred at a private junior college in Tandur in Ranga Reddy district.

Krishnaveni from Serilingampally arrived at the exam centre with her baby but was informed by the police officer on bandobast duty Narasamma that children were not permitted inside the venue.

Confused about what to do next, Krishnaveni looked for help. It was at this moment that Narasamma stepped in to take care of her baby. The infant remained calm and mostly slept peacefully throughout the three hours of the examination.

Soon after the exam ended, Krishnaveni rushed to the main gate where Narasamma handed the baby back to her. Overwhelmed with gratitude, the young mother hugged and kissed her child before thanking the police officer profusely for her thoughtful gesture.

Narasamma’s kind act ensured the mother could focus on her exam without worry. Her actions garnered widespread appreciation from locals, who commended her for balancing her official duty with humanity.