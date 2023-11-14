Hyderabad: Muslim activists’ body extends support to Congress

Hyderabad: City-based Tehreek Muslim Shabban, an organisation of Muslim social activists, has announced its support to the Congress in the upcoming elections for Telangana Assembly.

Mohd Mustaq Malik, president Tehreek Muslim Shabban, said the new Congress is on the policy of competing with the RSS and BJP, and it guarantees the protection of the constitution. “We submitted a 13 point charter of demands to all political parties two months before the election notification was announced. Congress responded positively and a meeting was held between Tehreek Muslim Shabban and Congress leaders. Congress released a Muslim Declaration and promised to implement welfare schemes and allocate substantial budget,” said Mustaq Malik.

The demands included prompt issuance of honorarium to muezzins and imams, eight per cent reservation for Muslims in jobs and education, revitalisation of QQSUDA, abolition of discrimination in allotment of double bedroom, special attention to appointments of Muslims in judiciary, universities, revenue and health sectors, launch of Muslim Bandhu Scheme, Rs 500 crore budget to Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation and others.

Tehreek Muslim Shabban said it is appropriate to support the Congress against the sectarians forces.