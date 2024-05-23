Hyderabad: Nagole woman sits in pothole to protest bad roads

Hyderabad: In a bid to catch eyeballs and highlight the state of bad roads in her area, a woman resorted to sitting in a dirty water filled pothole to protest against the civic authorities at Nagole near Dilsukhnagar on Thursday.

The woman, a resident of Anandnagar in Nagole, sat on the busy colony road after her pleas to fix potholes fell on deaf ears. Frustrated over daily commuting through the bad roads in Hyderabad, the resident literally sat inside a pothole, drawing the attention of people around her.

As she sat in the pothole in Nagole, photographs of the woman sitting on a protest went viral. Traffic police constables in the area were also standing and watching her protest against the civic authorities in Hyderabad not fixing potholes.

Also Read After Hyderabad restaurants, popular bakery raided

The woman said that other people should also come and sit on a protest to highlight the failure of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). She said leaders will not come to the rescue of the people once the elections get over and the officials don’t take the complaints of the public seriously.

Eventually, after photographs of her went viral, local GHMC officials visited the place and took stock of the conditions of the road.