Hyderabad police constable injured as rifle goes off accidentally

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad police constable was injured after his rifle went off accidentally in Amberpet on Sunday, November 23.

The constable identified as Govardhan Reddy was on duty when the self loading rifle (SLR) misfired resulting in injuries to the constable. Following the incident, staff at the Central Armed Reserve (CAR) took Reddy to a hospital in Nampally.

Previous incident

In a similar incident, in 2024, an Armed Reserve constable sustained a bullet wound when his gun misfired at the EVM room at Enumamula in Warangal.

Rakesh, the injured persons, was posted to guard the strong rooms at at a center in Enumamula.

The constable handling the gun when it misfired, and a bullet hit his leg. In 2023, a police constable on security duty at the Mint Compund died after his gun allegedly misfired.

The constable, Ramaiah, was posted as a security guard at the government printing press. The incident occurred while he was cleaning a service rifle. The police officer died on the spot after a bullet pierced into his body, leading to grievous injuries.