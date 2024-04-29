Telangana: Constable injured as gun misfires in Warangal EVM room

Hyderabad: An Armed Reserve constable sustained a bullet wound when his gun misfired at the EVM room at Enumamula in Warangal.

Rakesh, the injured persons, was posted to guard the strong rooms at at a center in Enumamula.

On Sunday evening, Rakesh was handling the gun when it misfired and a bullet hit his leg.

The other policemen who were on guard duty on hearing the sound came to rescue of Rakesh.

He was shifted to MGM hospital Warangal where doctors treated him. The constable is recuperating now.