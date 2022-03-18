Hyderabad: Police foil YouTuber’s conference at a hotel

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday foiled a YouTuber’s conference which was supposed to be held at a Hotel in Secunderabad. Citing ‘Police permission” norm must hold a conference the cops reportedly barged into Hotel Metropolis at Secunderabad and directed the management of the Hotel not allow the meeting of the YouTubers.

As many as seventy YouTubers from various parts of the country have planned a two day conference at a hotel on various subjects such as conceptualization of Islamophobia,Busting fake news,impact of mobile journalism, effective utilization of social media by political parties and need for collaboration were on the agenda.

Soon after the young YouTubers have started arriving at the hotel, a dozen policemen have barged into the conference hall and denied permission to hold the conferences. That’s not all, the police allegedly directed the management of the hotel to disconnect the power to the conference hall and to the complete first floor on which the YouTubers have taken rooms for accomodation too.

“The police have not allowed the proposed conference since they did not obtain prior police permission from the concerned police authorities, since it was the inter-state conference the accord by the Hyderabad police is must” said DCP North Zone Chandana Deepti.

While the YouTubers alleged that since the meeting was being held within the vicinity of the hotel and being the indoor event, the police permission does not attract this.

As the management of the hotel disconnected the power supply the participants were forced to stay outside the hotel during the night.