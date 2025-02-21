Hyderabad police raid gambling den in Santosh Nagar, 18 arrested

Hyderabad: 18 accused were arrested by the Hyderabad police task force, in a late-night raid at a gambling den on Thursday, February 20. The police seized a total of Rs 29,490, from the gambling den, along with 108 decks of playing cards, and 16 mobile phones.

The police arrested the organiser, Akbar Hussain, a resident of Phisal Banda of Santhosh Nagar and 17 punters.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Kahleel, Mohammed Fayaz, Abdul Rafiq, Mohammed Mahboob, Mohammed Mateen, Mohammed Mateen, Mohammed Feroz, Mohammed Nawaz, Shaik Siraj, Syed Adil, Zubair Khan, Mohammed Ilyas, Mohammed Fareed Khan, Mohammed Riyaz, Syed Baba, Mohammed Minhaj, Mohammed Bin Aslam, and Mohammed Gouse Khan.

The arrested men were handed over to the Santhosh Nagar police station for further action.

Earlier in February, the special operation team (SOT) of Rajendranagar and Moinabad police raided a farmhouse in the Tholkatta locality of Moinabad and apprehended 64 persons including 5 workers for allegedly organising a casino-cum-cockfight.

Officials seized 46 cockfight knives, betting coins and cards, 55 cars, 64 smartphones, 84 cocks and cash amounting to Rs 30,59,620 during the raid. Additionally, a large quantity of poker chips and other gambling materials were confiscated from the site.

It was reportedly being run by a well-organized gang, which turned the farmhouse into a high-stakes gambling hub.

Police are investigating the network behind the illegal activities and are expected to take further action against those involved.

A case under the Gaming Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was booked at the Moinabad police station.