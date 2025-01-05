12 arrested, Rs 56,700 seized in gambling raid in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team conducted a raid at a gambling house in Chatrinaka on Saturday night. Police seized Rs. 56,700 in cash, playing cards and mobile phones.

The police, on information, conducted the raid at the house of Rajender Prasad, 56, a resident of Uppuguda.

“A total of 12 people including organizers were apprehended during the raid. Rajender was taking a commission from the participants and collecting huge money,” said additional DCP task force A Sreenivasa Rao.

The arrested men and seized material were handed over to Chatrinaka police station for further action.

