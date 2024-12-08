Hyderabad police arrest 12 in gambling raid, Rs 1.2 lakh seized

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force arrested 12 people who were found gambling at Khalikhabar. Police seized Rs 1.2 lakh in cash from them.

Acting on specific information, the team raided an open place near the Musi River at Kalikhabar and found notorious gambling organizer Basheer inviting participants to the place and allowing them to participate in a three-card gambling den after collecting a whooping commission.

Along with cash, police seized playing cards and mobile phones.

According to sources, Khadeer and Basheer are coordinating and organizing gambling at different places in the city and running a big network.

One of the organizers claims to be a driver working with senior bureaucrats and assuring the participants of managing the police with his connections.