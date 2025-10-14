Hyderabad police seize cash worth Rs 25L ahead of Jubilee Hills by-polls

Hyderabad: The Static Surveillance Team (SST) of the Hyderabad police on Monday, October 13, seized cash worth Rs 25 lakh in connection with the Jubilee Hills by-election.

The amount was seized from Jairam Thalasia, a resident of Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Thalasia was intercepted at Maithrivanam X roads while travelling towards Yousufguda.

Upon searching, the SST discovered the unaccounted cash. Based on the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, the seized amount has been handed over to the Madhuranagar Police Station for further action.

The Jubilee Hills by-election is scheduled to be held on November 11, and the result will be declared on November 14. While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi has picked late Maganti Gopinath’s wife, Maganti Sunita, as its candidate, the Congress announced Naveen Yadav will be its candidate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce its candidate. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad ul Muslimeen is likely to support the Congress candidate.