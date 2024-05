Hyderabad: Cyberabad police officials here seized Rs 98.32 lakhs from two persons who claimed to be carrying the amount to replenish an ATM.

The two accused however did not have proper documents to show and were swiftly arrested.

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team had stopped the vehicles at Dundigal and Shamirpet police station limits and seized the cash.

The cash custodians didn’t show relevant documents to the police.

Further investigation is on.