Hyderabad: Power demand touches new record of 4,421 MW in GHMC

Hyderabad: Power consumption in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area touched a new record with the peak demand on Tuesday, March 3, reaching 4,421 megawatts (MW). This is the highest power demand recorded so far, as the previous maximum number stood at 4,352 MW on May 6, 2024.

According to a press release from the state government, the power consumption in the GHMC has already surpassed the record in May, when summer is at its peak. This means that the demand is likely to go up this summer. The surge may be attributed to the city’s growing area over the last two decades, with more and more municipalities being added to the GHMC area.

“Typically, electricity demand reaches peak levels in May when summer intensifies. However, this time, due to an early rise in temperatures and increased commercial and domestic usage, record-level demand has been registered at the beginning of March itself,” stated the release.

Moreover, the growing use of air conditioners and coolers in Hyderabad has also significantly contributed to the surge in demand. In response to the record increase in demand, all necessary measures have been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, said Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Jitesh V Patil.

According to the release, he added that in view of the rising demand, field-level officials and staff have already been instructed to closely monitor the load on 33 kV/11 kV feeders and power transformers at substations.

Telangana peak power demand surges to 18,139 MW

On the same day, power utilities successfully met a record peak electricity demand of 18,139 megawatt (MW), registered at 11:01 am on Tuesday, without any interruption, said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. He added that this was the highest peak demand ever recorded in the history of the state.

The Telangana Deputy CM noted that despite being geographically smaller, the state’s power demand reached a level that matches or even surpasses the peak loads of larger states.