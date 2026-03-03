Telangana peak power demand surges for second day at 18,139 MW

Hyderabad: Power utilities successfully met a record peak electricity demand of 18,139 mega watts (MW), registered at 11:01 am on Tuesday, without any interruption, said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu. He added that this was the highest peak demand ever recorded in the history of the state.

The Telangana Deputy CM noted that in spite of being geographically smaller, the state’s power demand reached a level that matches or even surpasses the peak loads of larger states. “Telangana’s Performance at the National Level With a peak demand of 18,139 MW, Telangana stands comparable to larger states like Madhya Pradesh, which recorded around 19,900 MW, and Rajasthan, which registered peak demand between 19,600–20,600 MW. Despite its smaller geographical size and population, Telangana has proven its capacity,” he stated.

Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday, March 3, congratulated senior officials and the entire staff of the state power utilities for efficiently handling the “unprecedented demand” without disruptions and ensuring quality power supply. “This milestone reflects Telangana’s economic growth, operational efficiency, and excellent coordination,” he said, according to a statement to the media.

According to Bhatti, there has been a steady increase in electricity demand in Telangana. Data from the state government shows that the peak demand was 15,623 MW in March 2024. Since then it has steadily gone up to 17,162 MW earlier this year and eventually to 18,139 MW on March 3 this year.

Prepared for Future Requirements

“Telangana is not only meeting current demand but is also fully prepared for upcoming summer peak requirements with advance planning. A robust grid system, forward-looking strategy, and coordinated operations are our strengths,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.