TGNPDCL records highest-ever peak power demand on Monday

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd March 2026 1:40 pm IST
Power transmission tower with high-voltage lines against a blue sky with clouds.
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Northern Power Distribution Corporation Limited(TGNPDCL) on Monday, March 2, recorded its highest-ever peak power demand at 6,273 mega watts , surpassing the 6,267 mega watts on Sunday, March 1.

TGNPDCL Chairperson Managing Director Karnati Varun Reddy said the increase in electricity demand is primarily due to the increasing intensity of the summer heat. He assured the public that despite the rising demand, the company is providing a continuous, uninterrupted power supply without any inconvenience to consumers.

Anticipating the rise demand of power supply during the summer season, Reddy said that that the organization is fully prepared.

He explained that proactive measures and strategic planning have been implemented to prevent any technical glitches and ensure a smooth supply of power across all sectors.

