TGNPDCL records highest-ever peak power demand on Sunday

Hyderabad: The Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) recorded its highest-ever peak power demand on Sunday, March 1, at 6,267 megawatts, surpassing the 6,057 megawatts demand on Saturday, February 28.

TGNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Karnati Varun Reddy said that this is the result of planned measures taken by the company in advance. He also said that the demand for power is increasing exponentially with the increasing heat day by day.

However, Reddy said that the corporation is moving forward with a comprehensive plan to ensure continuous power supply without any interruption and has paid special attention to the development of infrastructure.

The CMD stressed that the company is fully prepared to provide power without any interruption in supply, no matter how much the demand increases. “The TGNPDCL is working under continuous supervision of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Energy Secretary Navin Mittal,” the CMD said.

Reddy said that there is a possibility of further increase in demand next summer, for which the company is fully prepared, and that they are taking vigilant steps to avoid any problems.