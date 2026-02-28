TGNPDCL records highest-ever peak power demand as summer begins in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) recorded its highest-ever peak power demand on Saturday, February 28, at 6,057 MW.

Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of TGNPDCL, Varun Reddy, said that last year, the highest demand was 5,816 MW, recorded on March 11. He said it was significant that this year’s peak demand had already been recorded in February itself.

TGNPDCL supplies electricity to Mancherial, Nirmal, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Rajanna, Hanamakonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Jayashankar, Jangaon, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Khammam districts.

Advance planning and prompt action enabled uninterrupted and continuous power supply despite the surge in demand, and special focus has been placed on strengthening infrastructure, the CMD said.

A total of 35 new 33/11 kV substations have been put into operation, 366 additional power transformers have been installed and capacity enhancement of 7,600 transformers has been completed.

Additionally, eight overloaded 33 kV feeders have been bifurcated, 1,200 km of 33 kV alternate lines have been laid and 392 capacitor banks have been installed to reduce low voltage issues, a release from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

TGNPDCL has undertaken measures such as transformer maintenance, line inspections, rectification of loose connections and stocking of essential materials, as part of an intensive summer plan.

Emergency response teams have been positioned in every division and a dedicated monitoring system is in place for swift grievance redressal.

The CMD assured that although power demand is expected to rise further in March, April and May, the company is fully prepared and will ensure that consumers face no inconvenience during the summer season.