Third electricity DISCOM to come up in Telangana soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is accelerating the process to establish Steps a third power distribution company in the state. Based on a Government Order (GO) issued by the Energy Department in December last year, administrative measures have been initiated for the formation of the third DISCOM.

According to the orders, nearly 3 million services currently related to government-paid agricultural electricity connections, Hyderabad Metro Water Board, and lift irrigation schemes will come under the jurisdiction of the new DISCOM. Additionally, orders have been issued to transfer approximately 2,000 engineers/staff from the existing power utilities to the third DISCOM.

For the same, an action plan has been prepared to commence operations of the new DISCOM from April 1 this year. The Telangana government has also issued orders appointing Musharraf Faruqui, who has been successfully serving as CMD of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL), as the head of the third DISCOM as well.

Based on his experience in the state power sector and his role in initiating several reforms in TGSPDCL, the government appointed him to design and lead the new DISCOM as well. During his time as CMD over the last few years, Faruqui implemented Quick Response Teams (Electricity Ambulances) and special vehicles to respond swiftly to power outages.

He also set up a real-time monitoring system that was implemented to track power supply conditions, enabling immediate identification of issues even in remote areas. Senior officials now visit slums and colonies three days a week to review the network and rectify deficiencies to improve field-level electricity services.