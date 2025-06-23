Hyderabad: Protest held against HYDRAA in Madhapur

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur after residents near Sunnam Cheruvu protested against the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Authority (HYDRAA) and the State government on Monday.

According to them, authorities are planning to demolish their homes. The demonstrators claimed HYDRAA was conducting surveys despite a court stay order.

Sunnam Cheruvu land

Protesters alleged discrepancies in land records. According them, the Sunnam Cheruvu spans 15 acres, however, authorities were marking it as 32 acres.

The locals who were angered by the unauthorized survey, they blocked the main road. It resulted in severe traffic disruptions in the area.

Agitation against HYDRAA intensified

As protesters brandished petrol bottles and threatened self-harm if their demands for justice were ignored, the agitation turned intense.

Police intervened and bring the situation under control to restore the law and order.