Newlywed bride dies by suicide over dowry demands in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of dowry harassment in Hyderabad, a 19-year-old newlywed bride reportedly took her own life.

The incident took place at her residence located in KPHB Colony.

Couple tied knot in April

The deceased who is identified as Maloth Poojitha had married Jatoth Srinu, a jewelry store sales executive, on April 16, 2025.

As per her grandmother Maloth Bhadaramma, a 65-year-old farmer from Khammam, the family had spent Rs 11 lakh on the wedding.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains till June 26, issues yellow alert

Hyderabad woman faced dowry demands

According to the complaint, Poojitha’s in-laws including her mother-in-law J. Achamma, father-in-law Pool Singh and other relatives, began demanding an additional Rs 10 lakh after the wedding.

The deceased had allegedly faced constant taunts from her brother-in-law Veeranna, sister-in-law Lalitha and Veeranna’s wife Jyothi.

When Bhadaramma came to know about the alleged harassment being faced by Poojitha, she begged the in-laws to stop the harassment and promised to give the money after the next crop season. Despite the assurance, the mistreatment continued.

Also Read Harassed for dowry, woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Earlier this month, the couple had moved to their own residence in KPHB. On June 21, Srinu returned home from work and found Poojitha dead.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.