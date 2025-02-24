Harassed for dowry, woman dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A newlywed woman died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Uppal on Sunday, February 23, due to alleged harassment for dowry by her husband.

The deceased was identified as 24-year-old A Manisha, a native of Suryapet district of Telangana. On February 14 2024, Manisha married Sampath who is also a native of Suryapet and is employed as a lab technician at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Uppal inspector of police, Election Reddy said, “Akula Manisha was harassed by her husband for dowry for the past few days. She was found hanging in her room.” The inspector further said that a case of harassment for dowry under section 80 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) against Sampath.