Man held for murdering father in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda

Hyderabad: A man was arrested in Hyderabad’s Kushaiguda for stabbing his father to death on Sunday, February 23.

The accused was identified as Sai Kumar who stabbed his father Mogaliah over 20 times.

Kushaiguda inspector L. Bhaskar Reddy said Sai Kumar was apprehended near the ECIL bus stop and sent to Cherlapally jail. The accused was booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

“Sai Kumar confessed to the murder and said he was fed up with Moghaliah’s drinking habit. They had financial issues too,” the inspector said.

Police said that after the murder on a busy street, Kumar waited at the crime scene for over an hour to confirm his father’s death. He was about to board a bus to escape when the police apprehended him.

Mogaliah’s body was sent to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination and later handed over to his family.