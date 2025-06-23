IMD Hyderabad forecasts rains till June 26, issues yellow alert

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 23rd June 2025 9:41 am IST
Cloudy sky ahead of the rains
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted rains in various districts of Telangana till June 26.

The weather department has forecasted thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc., till Thursday.

Thunderstorm forecasts

IMD Hyderabad has forecasted thunderstorms in all districts of Telangana, including the capital city.

Moreover, weather enthusiast T. Balaji, who is renowned for his accurate weather forecasts, had predicted that a fresh LPA forming in the North Bay of Bengal will cause scattered moderate rains in West, North, and East TG districts during the evening to midnight.

He also predicted, “Hyderabad – Good conditions for light to moderate rain spells during the evening to night.”

IMD prediction for Hyderabad

For the city, the weather department has forecasted rain or drizzle accompanied by gusty winds till June 26.

Though no alert has been issued by the weather department, the city on Monday woke up to a cloudy sky.

It remains to be seen how much rain Hyderabad or other districts of Telangana will receive till June 26, as IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert.

Tags
