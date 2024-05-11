Hyderabad: Rachakonda police to deploy 10000 cops for LS polls

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police will deploy nearly 10,000 officials for the smooth conduct of polling for the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, May 13.

Tarun Joshi, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police, said that five Lok Sabha constituencies fully and partly fall in his jurisdiction. He stated that eight inter-district check posts have been set up while 29 flying squads and 25 static surveillance teams are also alert to curb inducement, transportation of cash, liquor, drugs, freebies, etc.

All the polling stations, particularly critical polling stations, have been gio-tagged in the TSCOP application by the IT core team. 72 Rachakonda police officers have also been deployed to monitor the Lok Sabha voting process.

Tarun Joshi said there are 3396 polling stations, 1590 polling locations, 533 critical polling stations and 188 critical locations in the Rachakonda jurisdiction. He said so far police officials have seized 12240 liters of liquor worth Rs. 75.78 lakhs, 245 grams of precious metals worth Rs. 14.7 lakhs and drugs worth Rs. 1.95 crores.

The Rachakonda commissioner said that a total of 806 weapons have also been deposited with the local police. A total of 1036 Non Bailable Warrants (NBW) were executed and 4892 persons who are classified as ‘trouble mongers’ have been bound over. Tarun Joshi also warned troublemakers of stringent action if they create any mischief.