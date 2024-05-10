Liquor outlets in Hyderabad to be closed for Lok Sabha elections

The establishments shall not serve or sell alcohol from May 11 at 6 pm to May 13 at 6 pm in Hyderabad and Secunderabad. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th May 2024 8:53 pm IST
Telangana Excise: Liquor Shops to be Closed till November 30
Representative image

Hyderabad: In view of the Lok Sabha elections, all liquor shops, including non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, and restaurants, shall not sell or serve liquor from May 11 at 6 pm to May 13 at 6 pm in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. 

Commissioner of Police K Sreenivasa Reddy, said in a press release, “In exercise of the power vested in me under Section 20, Telangana Exercise Act, 1968 (Act No. 06 of 1794) I hereby order in the interest of public peace and tranquility that all liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs, and other establishments selling or serving liquor shall remain closed.”

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th May 2024 8:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button