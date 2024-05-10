Liquor outlets in Hyderabad to be closed for Lok Sabha elections

Hyderabad: In view of the Lok Sabha elections, all liquor shops, including non-proprietary clubs, star hotels, and restaurants, shall not sell or serve liquor from May 11 at 6 pm to May 13 at 6 pm in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Commissioner of Police K Sreenivasa Reddy, said in a press release, “In exercise of the power vested in me under Section 20, Telangana Exercise Act, 1968 (Act No. 06 of 1794) I hereby order in the interest of public peace and tranquility that all liquor shops, hotels, restaurants, clubs, and other establishments selling or serving liquor shall remain closed.”