Hyderabad: Rape case filed against YouTuber Harsha Sai

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police on Tuesday, September 24, registered a case against YouTuber Harsha Sai for alleged rape and for allegedly taking nude pictures and videos and blackmailing an actress for money.

The actress, 25, hailing from Mumbai, had in the past appeared in a reality show on television and played a female lead along with Harsha Sai in a movie released a year ago.

The woman was sent for medical examination and further investigation is underway, said Narsingi police. Harsha Sai is yet to be arrested.

According to police, the actress and Harsha Sai first met at a private party organised by common friends and got acquainted with each other. Gradually, they fell in love and Sai promised to marry her. Under this pretext, he allegedly raped her.

He also allegedly clicked her nudes and started blackmailing her. Following her complaint, a case was registered.

Harsha Sai shot to limelight after videos of his philanthropic acts went viral on social media platforms. He is called by his followers as ‘Mr Beast of India’.