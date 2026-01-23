Hyderabad real estate sees rise in registration of premium homes in 2025

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad has witnessed a rise in registration of premium homes, priced above Rs 1 crore, in 2025.

According to Knight Frank India’s latest assessment, residential property registrations in Hyderabad increased by 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in December 2025, while the total value of homes registered rose by 23 per cent YoY during the same period.

In 2025, a total of 75,222 residential properties were registered, lower by 2 per cent YoY, however, the cumulative value of the registered properties in 2025 was Rs 52,351 crores, rising 11 per cent YoY in the same year.

Demand for premium homes in Hyderabad

The demand for premium homes is evidenced by a 35 per cent YoY increase in registrations of homes valued above Rs 1 crore during the year.

In December 2025, registrations of homes valued above Rs 1 crore in Hyderabad rose sharply by 37 per cent YoY. This segment accounted for 18 per cent of all registered properties during the month, up from 15 per cent in December 2024.

In value terms, homes priced above Rs 1 crore contributed a dominant 48 per cent of the total transaction value, underscoring the sustained demand for premium homes in Hyderabad.

The trend was observed throughout 2025, with premium housing continuing to gain prominence. Registrations of homes valued above Rs 1 crore increased by 35 per cent YoY in 2025 and accounted for 20 per cent of all registered properties, up from 14 per cent in 2024.

Locations such as Kokapet, Kondapur, Puppalaguda, Nanakramguda, Narsingi and Gaganpahad witnessed registrations of homes priced at INR 1 crore or more.

Other segments in real estate in Hyderabad

Most registered properties in Hyderabad ranged between 1,000 and 2,000 sq ft, comprising 68 to 69 per cent of total registrations. Units above 2,000 sq ft made up 14 to 16 per cent during 2025.

The Hyderabad residential market spans four districts: Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy and includes transactions from both the primary and secondary real estate markets.

Rangareddy and Medchal–Malkajgiri accounted for the bulk of registrations, with Rangareddy leading at 44 to 46 per cent, followed closely by Medchal–Malkajgiri at 40 to 41 per cent. Hyderabad district contributed the remaining 14 to 15 per cent of total registrations.

The weighted average price of transacted residential properties rose by 5 per cent YoY in December 2025. Among the districts, Sangareddy and Rangareddy registered the sharpest increase of 17 per cent and 13 per cent YoY respectively.

Beyond the concentration of bulk transactions, homebuyers also gravitated toward plush properties featuring larger sizes and superior amenities. The top five deals in December 2025 involved properties valued above Rs 7 crore, with four of these transactions recorded in Rangareddy (West), while one was in Hyderabad (Central).

On the trend, Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India said, “Hyderabad’s residential market in 2025 reflects a clear consolidation phase marked by value-led growth rather than pure volume expansion. While overall registrations were marginally lower over the year, the 11% rise in transaction value underscores a decisive shift toward higher value housing. Registrations of homes priced above INR 1 crore grew by a significant 35% YoY, highlighting sustained buyer confidence in larger, higher-value residences. The strong pickup in registrations toward the end of the year, culminating in December recording one of the highest monthly volumes of 2025, further reinforces the resilience of end-user demand and Hyderabad’s growing stature as a premium residential destination.”