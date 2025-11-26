Luxury homes in Hyderabad see spike in average price

The prices of luxury homes appreciated by 41 percent.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th November 2025 1:41 pm IST
representational photo of apartments in real estate in hyderabad.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: The real estate in Hyderabad is witnessing a rise in price for luxury homes. A similar trend is also witnessed in other top six cities across India.

Between 2022 and 2025, homes priced above Rs 1.5 cr saw the highest average price appreciation in top 7 cities. It jumped from Rs 14,530 per sq. ft. in 2022 to Rs 20,300 per sq. ft. now.

NCR records highest jump

According to a report by real estate consulting firm Anarock, among the top cities that include Hyderabad, NCR recorded the highest demand for luxury homes.

In the city, the prices of luxury homes appreciated by 72 percent. It jumped from Rs 13,450 per sq. ft. in 2022 to Rs 23,100 per sq. ft. now.

MMR and Bengaluru saw 43 percent and 42 percent average price rise respectively for homes priced above Rs 1.5 cr in the 2022-2025 period.

Price of luxury homes in Hyderabad rise by 41 pc

In the case of Hyderabad, the prices of luxury homes appreciated by 41 percent. In the affordable and mid & premium category, the jump was 35 percent and 49 percent respectively in the 2022-25 period.

The following is the average price appreciation across budget categories between 2022 and 2025.

CityAffordable (<Rs 40 lakh)Mid & premium (Rs 40 lakh – Rs 1.5 Cr)Luxury (> Rs 1.5 Cr)
NCR48%54%72%
Kolkata25%22%20%
MMR17%43%43%
Pune22%21%29%
Hyderabad35%49%41%
Chennai12%20%25%
Bangalore30%62%42%
Pan India26%39%40%
Source: ANAROCK Research

In Hyderabad, despite it witnessing a 41 percent average price increase for luxury homes, the city’s current average price in the category joins Kolkata’s to be among the lowest in the top 7 cities at Rs 14,200 per sq. ft. in 2025; in the mid segment, it is Rs 8,420 per sq. ft. and in the affordable segment, Rs 5,235 per sq. ft.

