Hyderabad airport issues advisory after flight cancellation due to volcanic ash

Hyderabad: Hyderabad airport, officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), has issued a passenger advisory after flight cancellations due to a volcanic ash plume from Ethiopia drifting toward northern India.

Across India, several flights were cancelled, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued an urgent advisory to airlines and airports.

Some other flights were diverted from their original routes to avoid the ash cloud. International carriers have also affected operations.

Hyderabad airport’s advisory after flight cancellation

On Tuesday, at least five flights to and from Hyderabad were cancelled due to suspected volcanic ash movement towards western India.

These flights include Air India flights AI 2204 (Dubai-Hyderabad), AI 2466 (Hyderabad-Delhi), AI 2444/2445 (Mumbai-Hyderabad-Mumbai) and IndiGo’s Doha-Hyderabad flight 6E 1316.

Following the cancellation of flights, the Hyderabad airport has issued an advisory for passengers. Passengers have been recommended to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines.

ASHTAM alert issued

The DGCA issued an ASHTAM alert, which is a specialised aviation warning for volcanic ash.

Airlines were instructed to avoid affected flight altitudes and follow all safety procedures related to volcanic ash.

The regulator also directed airlines to report any suspected ash encounter immediately, including engine issues, unusual smells, or smoke in the cabin.

Due to airspace restrictions, several international airlines began rerouting flights through Pakistani airspace.

However, Indian airlines cannot fly through those routes, which has resulted in more cancellations and delays.

The volcanic ash originated from the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia, which erupted on Sunday after nearly 12,000 years.

Airports have been told to inspect runways, taxiways, and aircraft parking areas for any sign of ash settling.

Operators have also been asked to continuously track satellite images and weather reports for updates.