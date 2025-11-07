Hyderabad airport experiences widespread flight delays

Hyderabad: Hyderabad airport, officially known as Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), experienced flight delays on Friday due to technical issues at Delhi airport.

The flights that were delayed were scheduled to travel to Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Flights between Hyderabad and IGI airport were delayed.

Apart from flights from Hyderabad to Delhi, those from Delhi to Hyderabad also experienced delays.

According to authorities, a Delhi-Hyderabad-Delhi flight was cancelled.

ATC glitch hits over 400 flights

Flight operations at Delhi’s IGIA experienced major disruptions on Friday due to a technical fault in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, impacting over 400 flights from various airlines, including Indigo, Air India, and others.

“The Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) issue impacting ATC operations is still being resolved, and delays may continue across airlines at Delhi and a few airports in the northern region until the system is fully restored,” Indigo Airlines said on X.

#6ETravelAdvisory



The AMSS system issue impacting ATC operations is still being resolved, and delays may continue across airlines at #Delhi and a few airports in the northern region until the system is fully restored.



Customers with upcoming departures are advised to check the… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) November 7, 2025

Similarly, an Air India Express spokesperson said, “Air India Express operates about 60 direct flights daily to 25 domestic destinations from Delhi Terminal 1 and four international flights from Terminal 3. Our teams are actively assisting guests at the airport and working closely with the authorities to minimise delays.”

Also Read Doctor saves passenger on Indigo flight to Hyderabad airport

Earlier, Delhi Airport took to X to issue a passenger advisory, stating: “Due to a technical issue with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system, flight operations at IGIA are experiencing delays. Their team is actively working with all stakeholders, including DIAL, to resolve it at the earliest. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

Passengers reported delays, with extended waiting times both at the airport and onboard aircraft.

As a result, flights at Hyderabad airport also witnessed delays.