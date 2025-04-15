Doctor saves passenger on Indigo flight to Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A doctor saved a 74-year-old passenger aboard an Indigo flight from Delhi to Hyderabad airport.

Dr Preethi Reddy, a general physician and managing director of Mallareddy Vishwa Vidhyapeet, sprang into action when the elderly traveler suddenly fell critically ill at 39000 feet.

Emergency at high altitude

The passenger who was flying alone showed alarming symptoms—drowsiness, drooling, loss of bladder control and unresponsiveness. Dr Reddy quickly assessed his weak pulse and dangerously low blood pressure.

Without hesitation, she performed CPR and revived him within minutes. Upon regaining consciousness, the man revealed his history of hypertension and a past cardiac angioplasty.

Indigo flight crew coordinated with Hyderabad airport’s command center

Using the aircraft’s medical kit, Dr Reddy administered critical care while the Indigo crew coordinated with Hyderabad airport’s command center.

An ambulance, wheelchair and emergency doctor were arranged for immediate assistance upon landing.

The collaborative effort between the doctor, cabin crew and fellow passengers ensured the traveler stabilized before reaching Hyderabad airport.

The Indigo team and passengers lauded Dr Reddy’s swift response on the flight to Hyderabad airport.