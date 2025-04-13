Lakhs of Hyderabad vehicles need HSRP – Book number plate installation online

Hyderabad: Lakhs of vehicle owners including two-wheelers need to urgently install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) by booking the number plate installation online.

According to a report published in TOI, over 5 lakh vehicles in the city including 3 lakh two-wheelers and 1.5 lakh cars need to comply with the latest government mandate.

Why HSRP is mandatory

The HSRP system which was introduced in 2013 replaces traditional number plates with tamper-proof alternatives to curb vehicle theft and fraud.

Despite the initial deadline in 2019, many Hyderabad vehicle owners skipped the upgrade by opting for decorative radium stickers instead.

As a result, RTA offices now have a backlog of 40000–50000 unclaimed HSRP plates.

Starting October 1, transport authorities and traffic police will penalize vehicles without HSRP. Consequences include denial of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, rejection of insurance renewals, possible fines and restrictions on road use.

How to book HSRP number plate installation for vehicles in Hyderabad

To avoid penalties, Hyderabad vehicle owners must schedule their HSRP installation by visiting the website of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

While the HSRP system was designed to enhance security, some users have reported issues like fading paint on embossed plates. Despite these concerns, the government insists on strict enforcement to ensure road safety and regulatory compliance.

With the September 30 deadline approaching, Hyderabad vehicle owners must book their HSRP installation online as soon as possible.