28-yr-old Hyderabad woman, daughter found dead in Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman and her two-year-old daughter were found dead in Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad.

Although the body of the woman was found on November 2, it was identified on Tuesday.

The woman was identified as Keerthika Agarwal, a chartered accountant, and her daughter as Biyara.

As per reports, she was reportedly facing family issues and was residing at her parents’ home in Bahadurpura along with her daughter for the past over a year.

It is reported that the Hyderabad woman along with her daughter jumped into Hussain Sagar lake on November 2.

Although her body was found by locals the next day near Neera Cafe on Necklace Road, her identity was not confirmed.

On the other hand, Keerthika’s parents had lodged a missing complaint at the local police station.

During the investigation, they identified the body. Following it, an operation was launched in the lake to search for the child’s body, which was found on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation hints at family dispute as the reason behind the alleged suicide.

Police have filed a complaint and started an investigation.