Engineering, other colleges in Hyderabad on indefinite strike

Hyderabad: Engineering and other professional colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana are on an indefinite strike starting from Monday, November 3.

The strike has been called by the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI), the body of professional institutions in Telangana.

FATHI to meet ministers

The members of FATHI decided to meet ministers, MLAs and MPs in order to submit their representations on November 4, DC reported.

Apart from it, they are planning to meet one lakh teachers from private colleges on November 6.

There is also a plan to take out a rally to the Secretariat on November 10.

They are alleging that despite an assurance to release Rs 1200 crore by Diwali, the government has released only Rs 300 crore towards the pending fee reimbursement dues.

Engineering colleges in Hyderabad may face inspections

On the other hand, as per reports, the state government has ordered raids, and all educational institutions are likely to face inspections.

The decision was taken after reports of irregularities, a memo issued by chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao mentioned.

The aim of the inspections is to ensure that the colleges are genuinely working and the students who have applied for the scholarship are eligible under the scheme.

Also Read Tension at Mirjaguda TGSRTC bus accident site as locals protest against MLA

Teaching and non-teaching staff, classrooms, furniture, laboratories, and other infrastructure will also be checked during the inspection.

The institutions include colleges for engineering, pharmacy, law, nursing, MBA, MCA, and BEd courses.

Now, as the government has decided to conduct raids, members of the engineering and other professional colleges in Hyderabad and other districts see it as an attempt to silence the demands of institutions that are on strike.