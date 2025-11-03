Tension at Mirjaguda TGSRTC bus accident site as locals protest against MLA

Hyderabad: Angry locals protested against Chevella Congress MLA Kalle Yadaya upon his arrival at the Mirjaguda TGSRTC bus accident site.

The public outrage highlighted deep-seated frustration over persistent infrastructure failures and road safety in the area.

Protest escalated

The protest escalated quickly with people lifting stones towards MLA Kalle Yadaya. It forced him to retreat under heavy police protection. The air was filled with loud chants of “MLA Down Down” as the crowd expressed its fury.

Tension at #Mirjaguda accident site — Locals protest against Chevella MLA Kalle Yadaya, shouting "MLA Down Down."



Residents express anger over delay in road works and frequent accidents on the Hyderabad–Bijapur route.

The primary point of public anger was the significant delay in road construction works on the route.

The grieving locals expressed their profound grief and stated that road accidents are happening daily on this stretch due to poor conditions.

Following the heated confrontation, Congress MLA Kalle Yadaya left the scene by boarding a car from the accident site.

Death toll rises to 20

In the accident, 20 people were killed and several others injured in a collision between a TGSRTC bus and a truck in Rangareddy district on Monday.

The accident occurred around 6.30 a.m. on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway near Mirzaguda in Chevella mandal, about 60 km from Hyderabad.

The bus, which was moving to Hyderabad from Tandur, was hit by a concrete-laden tipper truck coming from the opposite direction.

According to eyewitnesses, passengers sitting in the first six rows were crushed and buried under the gravel as the tipper lorry pierced through the bus. The entire gravel load fell into the bus, adding to the intensity of the crash.

There were about 70 passengers aboard the bus, which belonged to the TGSRTC.

Several passengers were injured, and they were shifted to the government hospital at Chevella.